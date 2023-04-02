RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $122.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.41 and a 200 day moving average of $110.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

