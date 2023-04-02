RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New $139,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 1,244.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 124,472 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $320.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average of $76.36. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $91.22.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

