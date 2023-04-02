RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New $421,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after buying an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

