RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,382 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 104,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 54,971 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $385.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.65. The company has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

