RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

