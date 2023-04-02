RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

FDUS opened at $19.07 on Friday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $476.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on FDUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

About Fidus Investment

(Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.