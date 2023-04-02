RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIT. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,286.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 195.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $63.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.09. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

