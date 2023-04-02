RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $191.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

