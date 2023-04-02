RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IWB stock opened at $225.23 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $256.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

