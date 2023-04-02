RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $211.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

