RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 146,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,897 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 184,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 46,107 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schlumberger Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Schlumberger stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

