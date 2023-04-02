RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of HON stock opened at $191.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.
Honeywell International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.13.
Honeywell International Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.
