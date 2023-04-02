RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,083 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $104.29 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $136.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.28.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

