RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,098 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 902.4% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 89,402 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $5,512,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $4,626,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $4,185,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.09. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $57.56 and a 52 week high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.