RFP Financial Group LLC Takes $113,000 Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 396.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,196 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $109.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $94.11.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

