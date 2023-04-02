RFP Financial Group LLC Takes $132,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $211.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

