RFP Financial Group LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 681 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
ConocoPhillips Price Performance
COP opened at $99.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average of $114.89. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.
ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
