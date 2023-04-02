RFP Financial Group LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 681 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.62.

COP opened at $99.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average of $114.89. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.