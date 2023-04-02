RH Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $4.38 Per Share (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for RH in a report released on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $17.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s FY2026 earnings at $17.60 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 EPS.

RH Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.19.

RH stock opened at $243.55 on Friday. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $390.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.75.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total transaction of $41,306.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,040.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,040.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of RH by 13.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RH by 149.3% in the second quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RH by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

