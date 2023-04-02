Robert Carey Acquires 10,000 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Robert Carey acquired 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 886,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,899.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Robert Carey acquired 4,173 shares of Beyond Air stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $25,663.95.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Robert Carey acquired 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00.

XAIR stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58.

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. 19.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

