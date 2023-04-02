Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $11.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOOD. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 131.63%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $686,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,603 shares in the company, valued at $10,255,528.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $686,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,255,528.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $224,675.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,981 shares in the company, valued at $744,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,399 shares of company stock worth $5,671,712. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 22.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Articles

