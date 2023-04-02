Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 9.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $133.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $181.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.79 and its 200 day moving average is $132.57.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

In related news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

