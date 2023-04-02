Rockland Trust Co. Buys Shares of 3,570 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Up 1.7 %

MCO stock opened at $306.02 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $346.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.