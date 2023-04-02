Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

A opened at $138.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.