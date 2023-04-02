Rockland Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 1,563,739 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,149,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,402,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,341,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after buying an additional 106,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,184,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.