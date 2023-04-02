Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

PFG opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Stories

