Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 534,721 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after buying an additional 84,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

