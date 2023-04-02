Rockland Trust Co. Has $494,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,073 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $122.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

