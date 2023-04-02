Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,252,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 30,215 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 49,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $107.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

