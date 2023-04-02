Rockland Trust Co. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 234.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,433 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

