Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

OIH opened at $277.13 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $195.77 and a 52-week high of $336.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.26 and its 200-day moving average is $289.72.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

