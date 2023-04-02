Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,728 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.1% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after purchasing an additional 851,994 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,674,701,000 after purchasing an additional 367,153 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,576,829,000 after purchasing an additional 143,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,625,004,000 after purchasing an additional 132,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UNH opened at $472.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $480.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $440.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.61.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.