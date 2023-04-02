Rockland Trust Co. Sells 118 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,985 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.62.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

