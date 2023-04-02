Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,961 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $75.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average is $75.02.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.