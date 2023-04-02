Rockland Trust Co. Sells 618 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES opened at $78.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.90. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.675 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

