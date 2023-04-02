Rockland Trust Co. Sells 684 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Paychex by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Paychex by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,087,000 after acquiring an additional 238,513 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Paychex Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

