Rockland Trust Co. Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $210.92 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $243.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

