Royal Bank of Canada Boosts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $148.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MMM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.85.

3M Trading Up 2.3 %

MMM opened at $105.11 on Thursday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.55 and its 200 day moving average is $117.31.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

