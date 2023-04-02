Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells $3,706,000.00 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 450.38, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 27.8% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 68.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 791,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 320,393 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $17,368,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

