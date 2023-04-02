Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CEO Sells $252,502.02 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $252,502.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,285,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925,322.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

NYSE:RSI opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.77. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $165.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,735,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,783,000 after purchasing an additional 715,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,059,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 299,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after purchasing an additional 365,981 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 848,848 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

