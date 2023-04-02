Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CEO Sells $252,502.02 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $252,502.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,285,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925,322.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Rush Street Interactive Price Performance
NYSE:RSI opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.77. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $165.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.
Rush Street Interactive Company Profile
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
