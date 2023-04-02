Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 8,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Ryohin Keikaku Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.

About Ryohin Keikaku

(Get Rating)

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.