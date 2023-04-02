Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.55. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $54.29 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 24,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

