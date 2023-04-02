Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance
Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.55. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $54.29 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.06.
Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile
Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.