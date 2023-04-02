Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $1,616,280.50 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,616,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at $497,745.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, John Bicket sold 89,852 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,652,378.28.

On Monday, March 13th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,754,431.85.

On Tuesday, February 28th, John Bicket sold 54,790 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $905,678.70.

On Thursday, February 9th, John Bicket sold 10,943 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $165,786.45.

On Tuesday, February 7th, John Bicket sold 47,868 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $718,498.68.

On Thursday, January 19th, John Bicket sold 18,447 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $228,373.86.

On Tuesday, January 17th, John Bicket sold 48,976 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $604,853.60.

On Thursday, January 12th, John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $262,682.84.

On Tuesday, January 10th, John Bicket sold 23,877 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $273,391.65.

Samsara Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IOT opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

