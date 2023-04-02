Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SASR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

