Sanjit Biswas Sells 89,800 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,607,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,740.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 92,773 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $1,707,023.20.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 79,574 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,542,144.12.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,744,814.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,864,248.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,856 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $890,239.68.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,611 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $639,217.14.

On Thursday, February 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,502 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $159,210.32.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,818 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $717,748.18.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 26,418 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $393,364.02.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 15,035 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $204,776.70.

Samsara stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 0.92. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Samsara by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,073,000 after acquiring an additional 320,468 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its position in shares of Samsara by 18.1% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,279,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after acquiring an additional 809,646 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,765,000 after acquiring an additional 239,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Samsara by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,354,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,700,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

