Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDXGet Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.75.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDXGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDXGet Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FNDX opened at $54.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.75. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

(Get Rating)

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDXGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.