Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.75.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

