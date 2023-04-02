Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,691,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,585.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 674,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after buying an additional 669,179 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $41.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

