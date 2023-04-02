Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,766 ($21.70) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday.

Secure Trust Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON STB opened at GBX 670 ($8.23) on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 608 ($7.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,361.20 ($16.72). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 733.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 719.17. The firm has a market cap of £125.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Secure Trust Bank Increases Dividend

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 29.10 ($0.36) dividend. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,372.78%.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

