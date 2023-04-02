Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,766 ($21.70) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday.
Secure Trust Bank Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of LON STB opened at GBX 670 ($8.23) on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 608 ($7.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,361.20 ($16.72). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 733.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 719.17. The firm has a market cap of £125.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.96.
Secure Trust Bank Increases Dividend
Secure Trust Bank Company Profile
Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.