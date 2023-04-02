Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $52.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price target on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.27.
Semtech Stock Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $24.14 on Thursday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $73.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
