ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW opened at $464.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.45, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $601.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $444.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.70.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.45.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

