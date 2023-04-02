Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $2.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sharecare traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 2303852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in Sharecare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter worth $3,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sharecare by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 82,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 28,122 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Sharecare Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $502.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.